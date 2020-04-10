Rs 300 crore pledged for tech-focused Gurugram biz school

New Delhi: A group of leading business stalwarts, top academics and senior bureaucrats on Thursday announced that they will invest Rs 300 crore to build Masters Union School of Business, a new age institution in Gurugram with razor sharp focus on technology to create the next-gen of business professionals for the digital economy.

The campus of Masters’ Union School of Business will be located in Cybercity, Gurugram and will tap its locational advantage to build deep industry connect with over 600 multinational corporations based in the special economic zone (SEZ).

The institution is a result of the collective vision of pre-eminent thought leaders and industry veterans like Arun Maira (Former Chairman, Boston Consulting Group), Mukund Rajan (Former MD, Tata Teleservices Limited, Karthik Ramanna (Director, University of Oxford), Narendra Jadhav (Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Former Chief Economist, RBI), Tathagata Dasgupta (Chief Data Scientist, Viacom) and Bhaskar Chakravorti (Former Professor, Harvard Business School and Former Partner, McKinsey & Company).

“The element I am most excited about is that the curriculum will be developed dynamically with inputs from leaders in business, leaders from the government as well as leaders from the third sector,” Ramanna who is a Founding Master of Masters’ Union School of Business said in a statement.

“This curriculum and pedagogy will ensure that students are receiving learning that is connected to, and serves the need of the industry,” Ramanna added.

Its flagship, 16-month intensive programme, PGP-TBM (Post Graduate Program in Technology Business Management) is designed to keep hands-on learning at its very core, delivering the courses using live consulting projects, field tours and internships, to offer students industry-immersive learning at every step.

In addition to that, Masters’ Union said it will conduct tech boot camps in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, software-as-a-service (SAAS) and cybersecurity.

The course will see students choosing unique industry concentrations like PE/VC (private equity/venture capital), Digital and E-commerce Technology, Product and Project Management and Banking to name a few, areas that are at the cross section of technology and business model disruption.

Masters’ Union School of Business will establish a unique student-run venture fund with a corpus of Rs 5 Crore that will invest in areas like real estate and capital markets.

It will also have a Centre for New Business Models, a research based forum that will formulate business opportunities in newer technologies like blockchain, bio-tech, and machine learning.

Additionally, Masters’ Union will run a CXO shadow programme that would enable students to have a first-hand look into a day of a CXO to experience how organisations are run and business decisions are made.

“In medical schools, doctors teach students, practicing lawyers teach in law schools, but in business schools faculty may not have experience with hands-on leadership in the industry. That’s a gap Masters’ Union addresses by getting CXOs, MDs and business leaders to teach and train students,” said Dasgupta who is also a Founding Master of Masters’ Union School of Business.