Royal Enfield’s new range of electric bikes under development, to hit market soon

One of the popular motorcycle manufacturers of the India, Royal Enfield is all set to enter the electric bike segment with its new range very soon. The parent company of Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors has hinted that it is currently working on a range of electric bikes. This move to produce electric bikes can be quite helpful for the company to tap into the electric vehicle sector in India.

Speaking about the introduction of electric vehicles, the Managing Director of Royal Enfield Siddhartha Lal told that the company was working strategically on the development of a range of premium electric bikes and services for global markets.

Currently, Royal Enfield sells a fleet of motorcycles which are between 350cc and 650cc. Some of the bikes offered by the company which register most sales in India are Classic 350, Bullet 350, and Thunderbird 350. Considering the company’s entry in the electric division, it is assumed that it will produce vehicles which can handle bad roads as well as handle city traffic.

Recently, OLA has entered the electric vehicles segment in India. The company received booking of 1 lakh electric scooters within first 24 hours. According to reports, the Ola electric scooter will be available in 10 attractive colours including a wide range of bright colours.