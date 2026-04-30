Royal Enfield working on a new 440cc Himalayan, could be priced higher than Scram 440

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Royal Enfield is reportedly working on the 440cc version of the Himalayan. The rumoured new 440cc Himalayan will be a more budget friendly model and will take the place of the Himalayan 411, which was discontinued, as the brand’s affordable ADV option.

The bike is also said to be the near accessible alternative to the Himalayan 450 which got really popular among adventures.

Talking about the Himalayan 450, it is offered as a premium offering with a starting price of Rs. 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike sports a off-road design and has a taller seat height of 825mm compared to the Himalayan 411’s 800mm.

Upon the discontinuation of the Himlayan 411, Royal Enfiled had upgraded the 411 platform to 440 capacity and introduced it with the Scram 440 that is powered by a 443cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine delivering 25.4bhp and 34Nm.

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Himalayan 411

The Himalayan 411 was a relatively simple, easy-to-handle Adventure bike that was well liked by adventure enthusiasts.

As per reports, the bike will continue to feature similar design as the now-discontinued Himalayan 411. However, it might have a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup, with 190mm front and 180mm rear travel. It will likely feature a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup, with tube tyres.

Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed any details about the motorcycle, but we can expect it to be priced slightly higher than the Scram 440. Somewhere around the Rs. 2.30 to Rs. 2.40 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 to debut in India on April 10