Royal Enfield to set up new manufacturing unit in India, May invest Rs 2,500 crore

Advertisement

Royal Enfield is set to increase it’s production capacity in India. In a bid to increase the production capacity, the retro bike maker is planning to set up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tada, near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

For this project, the company is estimated to invest around Rs 2,500 crore after receiving board approval.

According to sources, the new manufacturing facility will be setup in phases according to the future market demand and business conditions.

Royal Enfield’s current production capacity is around 14.6 lakh motorcycles annually. However, this figure is nearing full utilisation. So, to keep up with the demand, the company is planning to expand the production capacity.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the brand also announced an investment of Rs. 958 crore for expanding its Cheyyar plant in Tamil Nadu. With the Cheyyar expansion, the company aims to increase the total production capacity to 20 lakh units annually.

Currently, Royal Enfield has four manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu along with seven CKD facilities across international markets, including Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Colombia.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch an array of new motorcycles in the near future. The upcoming Royal Enfield bikes icnlude the Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750, and Himalayan 450-based offerings.