Royal Enfield to launch new Himalayan 440 launch on September 4

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The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is all set to be launched in India on September 4, 2026, which also happens to be the tenth anniversary of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. According to sources, the launch event will take place at the Royal Enfield Himalayan Basecamp in Leh, Ladakh.

The new Himalayan 440 is based on the Royal Enfield Scram 440. It will use the same 443cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder LS440 engine. It produces 25.4bhp and 34Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. This engine is known for its effortless torque and should make for a laid-back tourer. The strong low-end grunt should also make it more suitable for off-roading, with the chassis expected to complement its capabilities.

Speaking of which, expect to see a steel frame suspended by a telescopic fork and monoshock. Unlike the Scram 440, the Himalayan 440 is expected to ride on a 21-inch front wheel. That should make it more capable of tackling broken roads, muddy trails and the occasional river crossing, with rocks submerged beneath the water. It’s the kind of terrain that the Himalayan 411 coped with easily, and with the added grunt of the 440, it should be an even better tool for tackling the Himalayas.

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Expect the Himalayan 440 to feature a design similar to that of the discontinued Himalayan 411. It’s likely to remain a rather functional-looking motorcycle, which should mean it can manage falls and continue riding with minimal damage.

It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting it between the Scram 440 and the more expensive Himalayan 450.