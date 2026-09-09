Royal Enfield showcases Himalayan 750 in India

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been showcased at the Himalayan Base Camp held at Leh, Ladakh. This is the first time the bike has been showcased in India.

The bike features a new design that features a round LED headlight, a muscular fairing with a tall windscreen, and a large tank. The design is rugged and in line with what we have seen on the other Himalayan models, like the recently launched Himalayan 440.

The brand’s new 750cc parallel-twin platform will power it, and it should offer a much-needed bump in terms of performance compared to the 650 platform. We expect the new engine to produce around 55bhp and 60Nm. The 650cc platform, for reference, produces 47bhp and 52Nm.

The bike features a preload and rebound-adjustable inverted fork, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The preload adjustment at the rear can be done via a remote adjuster.

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The bike will roll on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke/alloy wheel setup, depending on the variant. Braking duties are handled by a dual-disc setup at the front and a single-disc setup at the rear.

Feature-wise, the motorcycle gets a round TFT console, similar to the Himalayan 450. It offers smartphone connectivity for call/SMS alerts and full-fledged navigation via Google Maps. The bike features a ride-by-wire throttle, enabling cruise control. It will likely also feature riding modes, with differing levels of throttle response. The images also reveal a USB Type-C charging port that should make it easier to charge your phone on the go.

Royal Enfield has not revealed the launch date for the Himalayan 750. But we expect the brand to launch the bike internationally at EICMA 2026, followed by an India launch at Motoverse 2026, which is scheduled for 29 November.