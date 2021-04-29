Royal Enfield Shotgun Name Trademarked; Could Be Used For Upcoming 650cc Cruiser Bike

India’s popular motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is planning to launch a range of new bikes in India. The company is planning to launch a New Generation Classic 350 and new 350cc tour bike which will be called Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The company is also reportedly planning to launch a 650cc cruiser bike. The 650cc cruiser motorcycle could be called Shotgun.

The company has patented multiple new names in India in the recent times such as the Flying Flea, Roadster, Hunter and Sherpa. And, the Royal Enfield Shotgun is the latest to be added to the list.

Gaadiwaadi reported that Royal Enfield has trademarked the Shotgun for a new bike and is said to be the 650cc cruiser motorcycle.

A few days ago, the company was seen testing two 650cc bikes out of which one is a low-slung cruiser and the other is a conventional motorcycle.

According to reports, the spy shots of the new motorcycle revealed that it will come with round headlamps, large visors, thin fuel tanks and alloy wheels and sophisticated tripper navigation feature.

Apart from this, It will have split seats, twin-pipe exhaust system, round tail-lamps and turn indicators,upside-down front forks and conventional twin shock absorbers and wide rear fenders. It will also have forward-set foot pegs and a wide handlebar.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun is likely to feature a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel with thick profile tyres. and at the rear. The two wheeler will also get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS system and slipper clutch with assist for brake system.

As per reports, the company may include many components Continental GT and Interceptor to lower the price of the bike as pricing is major factor in the Indian market. The upcoming cruiser bike is expected to cost around Rs 3 Lakh.

The upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle is reportedly equipped with a 649cc twin-cylinder engine which also exists in the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This engine can produce a peak power of 47.65 PS and maximum torque of 52 Nm. The engine comes linked with a 6-speed gearbox.