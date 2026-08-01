Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts special edition motorcycle sold out

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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts special edition motorcycle was launched in India at Rs. 5.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The company built the special edition bike in collaboration with the renowned Taiwanese custom house. The bike was offered in limited units just 100 units worldwide.

Interestingly, all units of the bike were sold out within 3 minutes of going on sale on July 30, 2026. Only 25 units of the bike have been allotted for India.

The special edition bike was first showcased at EICMA 2025 follwed by Motoverse in 2025. It sports a design inspired by ‘Caliber Royale’ custom. The Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts features a Gloss Jet Black and Matt Stealth Black paint schem. It sports hand-finished gold leaf detailing with subtle grey accents on its body.

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It also gets a cast brass collaboration badge and limited-edition numbering on the fuel tank. The other notable features of the motorcycle include black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seat, contrast-cut alloy wheels, and gold-finished fork tubes.

Mechanically, the motorcycle continues to be equipped with the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine as the standard Shotgun 650. It sounds markedly different from the other bikes in the Royal Enfield 650cc bike line-up.

Buyers will also receive a numbered artwork of the Caliber Royale sketch, signed by Rough Crafts founder Winston Yeh.