Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has announced to recall around 2.37 lakh bikes from seven countries in order to fix a potential defect in the bikes.

According to Royal Enfield, they had observed a defect in the ignition coil during the routine internal testing. The defect in the ignition coil might cause engine misfiring, a reduction in vehicle performance and an electric short circuit.

The recall made by the company will be applicable on the models of Royal Enfield Meteor, Royal Enfield Classic and Royal Enfield Bullet. The recall applies on the countries of India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia, said the company in its statement.

The Royal Enfield Meteor motorcycles which have been sold between December 2020 and April 2020 have been issued a recall. On the other hand the Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet motorcycles which were sold between January 2021 to April 2021 have been recalled.

However, according to Royal Enfield there are ample chances that the defect is not present in all the recalled bikes. The company estimates that less than 10 per cent of the recalled motorcycles might have a defect in ignition coil.