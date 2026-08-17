Royal Enfield launches updated Continental GT 650 in India

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Royal Enfield has launched the updated version of the Continental GT 650 in India. The bike now has a starting price of Rs. 3,58,427 (ex-showroom, Chennai). This makes it around Rs. 5,322 more expensive than the standard version.

Royal Enfield has made some much-needed revisions to the exterior design and features of the cafe-racer.

The 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been updated with a black windscreen on all the colour schemes. This makes the design of the bike much clearer. Feature update on the motorcycle include a USB Type-C charging port for charging your phone and LED units for indicators.

With this update, the Rocker Red colour scheme now features a blacked-out engine crankcase and exhaust pipes, similar to the Apex Grey colour. It gets blacked-out alloy wheels as well. With this, the British Racing Green and Mr. Clean are the only shades offered with spoke wheels.

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Apart from this, the bike remains mechanically unchanged.

Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin motor that churns out 47bhp and 52Nm.

With the changes, the prices of the Continental GT 650 have gone up, and here are the new prices:

Now the Rocker Red/British Racing Green color options costs Rs 3,58,427, Apex Grey is priced at Rs 3,80,921, and the Mr. Clean shade has a price range of Rs 3,87,667. Note that all the prices mentioned are ex-showroom costs.

Also Read: Royal Enfield to launch new Himalayan 440 launch on September 4