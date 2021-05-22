Royal Enfield is expected to launch its 650 Cruiser in India around festive season of this year. The upcoming motorcycle could feature black multi-spoke alloy wheels and split seat arrangement.

Royal Enfield flagship cruiser KX 650 Cruiser has already been spotted testing a few times ahead of its launch. Thanks to its testing, we got to know some details of the bike. The Cruiser 650 is reported to be priced around Rs. 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest spy pictures of the vehicle indicates that Royal Enfield will equip the cruiser with upside-down forks, black multi-spoke alloy wheels and split seat arrangement.

The Royal Enfield KX 650 Cruiser was seen with a round-shaped headlamp with supposed LED Daytime Running Light, wide handlebar setup and analog/digital instrumentation in the latest spy pictures.

The motorcycle could also feature the Tripper Navigation system that was seen in the Meteor 350.

Apart from this, the upcoming cruiser will get a smooth flowing body panels and a bulky stance along with a circular turn indicators and tail lamp.

The bike could be powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. The engines will produce 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. the motocycle will also have a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

Furthermore, the production model could get dual-tone colour schemes, a range of accessories, chrome accents, etc.

