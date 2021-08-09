Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied ahead of launch: Expected features and engine details

Popular two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield is said to be working on a slew of new motorcycles after the successful launch of the Meteor 350.

The current waiting period for Meteor 350 is already around 6 months. Royal Enfield is also planning to launch the new generation of Classic 350 soon.

Now, the company is reportedly working on another motorcycle which is believe to be the Hunter 350. The said motorcycle was recently spotted on the test.

Though it is currently being called as Hunter 350, the production name of the bike could be different as Royal Enfield has also filed a trademark for Sherpa and Shotgun alongside Hunter.

The spied pictures have hinted that the new motorcycle could be a roadster or a Scrambler.

However, it is expected to be roadster as the company is already working on another motorcycle which will be a scrambler.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will rival the likes of Honda CB350 RS.

Features and Design

The motorcycle looks quite compact and looks like it is mainly designed for city use.

On the front side the two-wheeler sports a halogen headlamp with orange turn indicators. At the rear, it was seen with a LED tail light unit and halogen turn indicators.

The headlight, turn indicators and tail light is in a circular shape.

From the old spy shots, we know that Hunter would would get an analogue speedometer instead of the tripper navigation. It will also have a small digital screen that should work as an odometer and fuel gauge.

The bike will have is a single-piece seat arrangements and the pillion will get grab handles.

Engine

The engine is finished in matte black colour and gets chrome strips on the air winglets. This is the same engine that we saw on the Meteor 350.

The Hunter 350 will feature the same engine as the Hunter 350, which is a 349 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 20.2 hp of max power and a peak torque output of 27 Nm. It comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Unlike the previous Royal Enfields, this engine is smooth, refined but still retains the torquey nature.

The pictures also showed an up-swept exhaust and fork gaiters installed on the front suspension.

The two-wheeler will also be using disc brakes in the front and at the rear. The front and rear mudguards are quite short and look nice.