Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launched in India, Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakh

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Royal Enfield has expanded it’s product offering in the brand’s 440 platform with the launch of the Himalayan 440. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is the second bike based on the brand’s 440 platform, after the Scram 440. The new Himalayan retains the same rugged design as the now-discontinued 411 and is available in three colours.

It is powered by a 443cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It produces 25.4bhp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm at 4,000rpm. It is built on a half-duplex split cradle frame and is suspended on a telescopic fork and monoshock.

The Himalayan 440 offers suspension travel of 200mm at the front and 180mm at the rear. The ground clearance on the new 440 motorcycle is 220mm and seat height is 800mm.

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The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup, with braking handled by a 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brake setup.

The Royal Enfield bike also comes with updated larger pistons brake calipers that offers better braking performance. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS and also gets switchable ABS at the rear for better control off-road.

The bike is equipped with an array of features including a semi-digital instrument console, an analogue speedometer with a digital inset for fuel level, time, trip, and odometer readouts. There’s also the Royal Enfield Tripper Navigator module for turn-by-turn navigation.

The bike will rival the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 250 and the Yezdi Adventure.

Also Read: Royal Enfield launches updated Continental GT 650 in India