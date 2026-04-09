Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 to debut in India on April 10

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Flying Flea, Royal Enfield’s sub-brand for electric bikes, has announced that it’s first product will be out for the Indian market on April 10. The upcoming Flying Flea C6 will be the company’s first electric motorcycle.

The electric bike is claimed to feature a 3.91kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is said to have an claimed IDC range of 154km. The battery will send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that will produce 15.4kW power and peak torque of 60Nm. The motor is said to propel the bike from 0-60kmph in 3.7s and can support the bike to reach a top speed of 115kmph.

Flying Flea will be launched in India on April 10. This will be the company’s first electric motorcycle, and it packs a lot of features and tech.

The lithium-ion battery pack can be charged with Royal Enfield’s onboard charger that can charge the bike from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 65 minutes. That means the battery will be charged at a rate of about one per cent per minute. Meanwhile, the battery can be full charged from 0-100 percent in a charging time of 2 hours and 16 minutes with its on-board charger.

The Flying Flea is loaded with an array of features including all-LED lights, navigation by Google, wireless phone charging, cornering ABS, and traction control. The C6 will also get 4 riding modes – City, Rain, Highway and Sport. Royal Enfield also offers another Custom mode that can be tweaked according to the rider’s preference. Riders can customise the level of traction control and ABS intervention as well as the throttle maps.

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True to it’s reputation, Royal Enfiled has imparted an unique retro like atyle with modern tweaks in the the design of the bike. The unique design of the bike stands out with exposed frame, girder-type front suspension, floating seat, and removable pillion seat will surely attract bike lovers.

The bike has a monoshock and a suspension travel of 100/110mm (F/R). It has a seat height of 823mm and a ground clearance of 207mm. It weighs 124kg, which can be considered light weight in comparison to the other products of the company.

The bike runs on 19-inch wheels shod with 90-section tubeless tyres at both ends. Braking is handled by a 260mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc.

The price of the Flying Flea C6 eletric bike has not been announced yet. The company might reveal the cost of the electric bike at the opening event of its first Flying Flea showroom in Bengaluru on April 10.

However, the Flying Flea is speculated to be a premium urban runabout, and will likely be priced accordingly.