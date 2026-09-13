Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spotted testing in Chennai

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The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 has recently been spotted testing in Chennai once again. The test mule of the upcoming Royal Enfield bike seems closer to production version than the earlier one seen before. It is expected to be called the GTR 750.

The test mule was spotted ridding on alloy wheels along with twin black-finished exhausts. It was sporting a fairing at the front and a partially enclosed fairing around the circular headlight, along with clip-on handlebars and bar-end mirrors.

The earlier spy shot revealed the motorcycle with dual front disc brakes, which should be a common trait among all upcoming 750cc RE offerings.

The other features expected on the motorcycle are a slipper clutch, LED lighting, a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. It is also likely to get tubeless tyres and a twin-pod instrument cluster.

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The engine on the upcoming Royal Enfield bike is expected to be a 750cc parallel-twin motor. The oil-cooled motor is expected to be a larger version of the existing 648cc unit, with an estimated output of around 50-55bhp and more than 60Nm.

The GTR 750 name has not been confirmed yet. Royal Enfield is also testing an unfaired version, which is expected to be called the Continental GT 750.

The brand has also not mentioned a launch timeline for the motorcycle yet. However, rumours have stated that it could debut by later this year or in early 2027.

Also Read: Royal Enfield showcases Himalayan 750 in India