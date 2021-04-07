Royal Enfield has hiked the price of some of its bikes in India. The rise in price of these bikes is likely because of rising input costs and will be effective from April 2021 throughout the country.

The bikes which will undergo price hike are Bullet 350, Bullet 350 X KS, Bullet 350 X ES, Classic 350 (Dual-channel ABS) and Meteor 350.The price hike will range between Rs 6000 to Rs 13000 depending on the variant.

The Bullet 350 now costs Rs 1,40,828 against an old price of Rs 1,33,446. The Bullet 350 X KS and Bullet 350 X ES now cost Rs 1,34,347 and Rs 1,55,480 against an earlier price of Rs 1,27,279 and Rs,42,890.

On the other hand Classic 350 (Dual-channel ABS) will cost between Rs 1,80,880 to Rs 1,98,600. Earlier the model was priced at Rs 1,71,569 to Rs 1,88,436.

The comparatively newer bike, Meteor 350 now costs between Rs 1,84,319 to Rs 1,99,679. The old price of the bike was between Rs 1,78,744 and Rs 1,93,656.

The other bikes of Royal Enfield i.e the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Himalayan are excluded from the price hike list. It is because the above three models recently received 2021 update and hence they have already gone through a price change.