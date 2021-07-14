Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India, check price update here

If you are planning to purchase a Royal Enfield bike in the near future, you will be quite surprised to find out that the company has hiked the prices again. The price hike has been made across some of the best-selling bikes of Royal Enfield.

The price hike in India across various models extends up to Rs 8,000. The most expensive bikes of the company-Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 now cost Rs 3.04 lakh and Rs 3.20 lakh respectively. Previously, the Interceptor 650 was available at Rs 2.81 lakh while Continental GT 650 was priced at Rs 2.98 lakh.

Post the update, the Himalayan costs around Rs 2.13 lakh. This Adventurer tourer is now expensive by Rs 4,500.

The bikes offered by the company in its 350cc category- Bullet 350, Meteor 350 are also included in the price hike list. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now starts at Rs 1.39 lakh, while Meteor 350 costs Rs 1.92 lakh respectively.

Including this price hike, Royal Enfield has implemented a rise in its bike prices for 3rd time in 2021. Due to rise in raw material cost in India during this pandemic period, the Automobile industry has hiked the prices of its vehicles. It is very likely that the Royal Enfield price hike has been implemented due to rise in raw materials.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom Delhi )