Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 3rd day in a row
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The wave of rising fuel prices has come to standstill for the fifth consecutive day. This has brought a much-needed respite to the consumers who were already hassled with rising prices of commodities during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

As on Saturday, Bhubaneswar recorded Rs 81.01 per litre for Petrol. In the meanwhile, the diesel price was recorded as  Rs 78.69 per litre in the State Capital city of Odisha.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

