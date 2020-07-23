Mumbai: As the bull run in its share price continues, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to reach a market capitalisation of Rs 13 lakh crore.

RIL shares hit a new record high of Rs 2,078.90 per share on the BSE during the day. The shares of the company settled at Rs 2,060.65, higher by Rs 56.55 or 2.82 per cent from its previous close.

At the end of the day’s trade, the oil-to-telecom giant’s market cap was at over Rs 13.06 lakh crore.

In the past three months, RIL’s stock price has increased over 51 per cent. The surge has been largely on the back of the investments coming in from global marquee investors into Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms has received a total investment of Rs 1,52,056 crore in the past three months from financial and strategic investors, with Google being the latest to pitch in with Rs 33,737 crore.

(Inputs from IANS)