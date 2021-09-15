Revolt RV 400 now gets offered in three colour variants, gets an additional new colour

India’s first electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors has launched a new colour for Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle. The flagship electric motorcycle offered by the company gets a new colour scheme. This means that the Revolt 400 will now be offered in three colour variants.

The Revolt 400 now gets a new colour in the silvery-white colour shade along with black accents. The other colours that are offered for Revolt 400 are Rebel Red and Cosmic Black.

However, apart from the cosmetic changes the Rebel 400 basically remains the same. In terms of power the bike is powered by 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery. The bike has a top speed of 85 kmph. The Revolt 400 gets a range of 156 km (ARAI-certified) on full charge. The modes offered on the bike are Eco, City and Sport. Riders can choose from the three modes and accordingly use the bike for their commuting purposes.

In terms of connectivity the Revolt 400 gets a MyRevolt App. This MyRevolt App enables functions like bike locator/geo-fencing, customised exhaust sound(s), bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data relating to rides and kilometres traveled. The company has also announced a new Swipe to Start feature for the electric bike. Only a few weeks back, the company announced a new Swipe to Start feature for its RV 400 electric bike. This feature enables users to start or stop the engine of the motorcycle remotely.

The Revolt RV 400 is now priced at Rs 90,799 after a massive reduction of Rs 28,000 in the form of incentives. The incentives were announced under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) scheme.

It is noteworthy to mention that the RV 400 is currently unavailable for purchase. However the company intends to restart the bookings of the electric bike very soon in India.

Apart from the RV 400, the Revolt Motors offers RV 300 which is the younger sibling of RV 400. The RV 300 is powered by a 60V/2.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The bike delivers a top speed of 65 kmph while the riding range can go up to 180 km.