Yamaha is planning to launch upcoming XSR 125 bike in European market soon. The upcoming Yamaha XSR 125 is expected to rival the popular two wheeler Honda CB 125R, KTM Duke 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

Currently, its main rival Honda CB 125R is on sale in select European markets.

It is being speculated that the rising popularity of retro-styled motorcycles in recent times could have lead to Yamaha’s decision to launch of the bike.

Some details about the upcoming bike has been leaked online ahead of the upcoming motorcycle’s launch.

The XSR 125 will have similar chassis, suspension setup and the engine as the YZF-R125 and MT-125 bikes. The upcoming two wheeler will have the 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which will generate a peak power of 15 PS (at 10,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 11.5 Nm (at 8,000 rpm).

The dimensions of the XSR 125 will be a little taller by 10mm from the XSR 155, otherwise it will have nearly identical dimension as the XSR 155.

The styling of the XSR 125 is expected to be mostly similar to that of the XSR 155 except a few changes.

The upcoming bike will sport a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 110/80 tyre at the rear. Speaking about the brakes of the bike, it will have a 292mm disc at the front along with a 220mm disc at the rear.

Keeping in mind about the safety of the riders, the bike will be offered in dual-channel ABS as standard.

The motorcycle is expected to make its official debut towards the end of this year. However, we don’t know how close it is to being production-ready.

Even though Yamaha has not made any official claims about the availability of the XSR 125 in specific markets, it chances of making to the Indian market is very bleak.