Renault Triber Turbo mileage revealed

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The all-new Renault Triber Turbo was launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 7.84 lakh. Now, the company has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the new-powertrain of the Triber.

In addition to the Turbo powertrain, the seven-seater has also been updated with several key changes. The Triber Turbo is also based on the new RGEP platform and features revised suspension tuning, front and rear anti-roll bars, new thermal management system, MTV damper technology, optimised braking calibration and revised settings for the ABS, TCS, and VDC controls.

The new Renault Triber Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TCe turbo-petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It produces 99bhp and 180Nm of peak torque,

Renault also claims that with this update, the Triber becomes the most fuel-efficient seven-seater MPV in its class, with a claimed mileage of 21kmpl.

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The Triber Turbo will be offered in three variants-Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, with prices ranging from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 8.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Triber will continue to be available with the naturally aspirated petrol engine across four variants, with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Prices for the NA petrol version range from Rs. 5.80 lakh to Rs. 8.52 lakh (ex-showroom).