Renault Triber Turbo launched in India at Rs. 7.84 Lakh

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Renault Triber has got a turbo-petrol powertrain in India. Named as new Turbo TCe 100, the new powertrain variant of the Tribe is priced starting from Rs 7.84 lakh and goes up to Rs 8,99,900, ex-showroom . In addition to the new Turbo engine, Renault has also introduced its Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP) with the model in India.

Under the hood, the new Renault Triber Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TCe turbo-petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It will be offered in three variants-Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. The new Turbo TCe 100 does not come in entry-level Authentic, which remains exclusive to the naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Compared with the corresponding naturally aspirated manual variants, the turbo commands a premium of Rs 1,11,295 for Evolution, Rs 1,09,780 for Techno and Rs 94,550 for Emotion. The entire turbo range stays below Rs 9 lakh.

The new 1.0-litre TCe turbo petrol engine produces 99bhp and 180Nm. Renault has claimed that the new Turbo engine is capable of offering a segment-leading mileage of 21kmpl.

While Renault has remained tight-lipped regarding other iterations, we can expect this version to get CNG and CVT versions in the near future.

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In addition to the new engine, the new model of Triber has also received revised suspension tuning, front and rear anti-roll bars, new thermal management system, MTV damper technology, optimised braking calibration and revised settings for the ABS, TCS, and VDC controls.

The turbocharge Renault Triber will be available in five-, six- and seven-seat configurations. Easy-Fix third-row seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, and one-touch tumble access allow owners to adjust the cabin for passengers or luggage.

Safety features on the car include six airbags and 21 safety features are standard. Front parking sensors, a rear camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system are offered depending on the variant.

Depending on the variant, equipment includes an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and a Smart Access Card.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Kwid launched in India, Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakh