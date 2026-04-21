Renault Duster scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP tests

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The newly launched Renault Duster has received five stars in Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) crash tests. The SUV scored 30.49/32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), and 45/49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP).

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Duster offered good protection to the head, neck, and lower body of the driver, while chest protection and legs showed adequate protection. Overall protection for the front passenger was rated as good.

The Duster offered good protection to the occupants in the side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests.

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Dynamic tests were conducted with the use of child restraint systems. The Duster received a dynamic score of 24/24 and a CRS installation score of 12/12. The vehicle assessment score was 9/13.

The test vehicle was equipped with dual front airbags, side head curtain, side chest airbags, seatbelt pretensioner, load-limiter, seatbelt reminder, ESC, and ISOFIX.