Renault Duster base variant seen at local dealer yard

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Renault has started delivering the most affordable variant of the new-gen Duster to local dealer facilities. Reports have suggested that the Renault Duster Authentic 1.0 Turbo MT variant finished in Pearl White was seen at local dealer yard.

The leaked images shows the new Duster Authentic variant in the local dealer yard. It features LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, and integrated rear spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. At the front and rear, the new Duster sports chunky bumpers with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. At the tail, it sports a ‘Turbo’ badge along with plastic insert on the tailgate. It rides in 17-inch steel wheels.

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As for the interior, the 2026 Duster is equipped with a digital colour driver’s display, auto start-stop function, steering-mounted controls, black upholstery and grey stitching, power windows, front armrest, manual IRVM, two cup rear AC vents, holders in the centre console, rear armrest with cup holders. For safety feature, it has six airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

Powering the device this variant of the Duster is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. It produces an output of 99bhp and 166Nm. Also up for offer with higher variants is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor paired with six-speed manual and DCT units. A 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid is also on the cards, with a launch scheduled to take place later this year.