Reliance to invest Rs 10 trillion in AI, signalling long-term bet on sovereign infrastructure and low-cost intelligence

Reliance Industries Ltd has announced plans to invest Rs 10 trillion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence infrastructure and services in India, marking one of the largest private sector commitments to the country’s emerging AI ecosystem.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the investment, to be led by Reliance Jio along with the broader group, will focus on building foundational compute infrastructure, digital intelligence platforms, and nationwide AI capabilities. The investment will begin this year and is aimed at positioning India as a self-reliant and globally competitive AI economy.

Ambani said India cannot afford to depend on external AI infrastructure, highlighting the need to build sovereign compute capacity domestically. He added that Jio aims to reduce the cost of intelligence in India, similar to how it transformed mobile data affordability, enabling widespread access to AI across sectors and population segments.

As part of the plan, Reliance has already begun constructing a multi-gigawatt AI data centre in Jamnagar, with over 120 megawatts of compute capacity expected to become operational in the second half of 2026. The facility is designed to scale up to gigawatt-level capacity, supporting large-scale AI model training and deployment.

The company will also deploy edge computing infrastructure integrated with Jio’s telecom network to ensure low-latency, high-speed AI access across industries, government services, and consumer applications. This distributed compute architecture is expected to enable real-time AI deployment at scale.

Reliance’s existing green energy capacity, including surplus renewable power from solar installations in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, will support the energy-intensive AI infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and sustainability.

The investment signals Reliance’s strategic shift toward becoming a foundational AI infrastructure provider, extending beyond telecom and digital services into compute, data infrastructure, and intelligence delivery. The scale and scope of the investment highlight the growing importance of AI as a core driver of India’s future digital economy, industrial competitiveness, and technological self-reliance.