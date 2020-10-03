Reliance Jio is offering a special offer for cricket lovers, in which you can get a big data pack every day which include live cricket and free subscription to Disney + Hotstar and many more benefits.

Reliance Jio is offering this services under the Rs 401 plan.

Jio Rs 401 plan:

Jio’s this plan comes with a 28 days validity. This plan offers unlimited calling from Jio to Jio network and 1000 minutes of Jio to other network calling and 100 free messages daily.

It also provides a daily data pack of 3 GB and an additional data of 6 GB. In this way, users can get to enjoy a total of 90 GB in the plan.

Along with this, the plan also offers free subscription to live apps in Live IPL plan and free membership of to Disney + Hotstar for a year.

It can be noted that Airtel also offers a similar offer to this Jio plan. Airtel’s 448 plan have some similar benefits to Jio’s 401 plan.

Airtel’s 448 plan

This plan offers unlimited calling on all networks along with 100 SMS per day. It also provides daily data of 3 GB to the customers. Apart from this, users can also get a free subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP Membership for one year. This plan is valid for 28 days.