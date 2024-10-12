Reliance JioBook is now available at just Rs 12,890; know details about the offer

Reliance JioBook laptop is often considered one of the most affordable laptops in the Indian market. It was launched in 2023 and it can be considered by students for doing their regular tasks. The JioBook laptop that was launched at Rs 16,499 is now available at just Rs 12,890. If you want to purchase the laptop, you can do so by visiting Amazon India website.

According to the website of JioBook, the laptop gets some embedded offers with it. The Quick Heal antivirus subscription is available free of cost for one year. Additionally, users get 100GB cloud storage on Digibox for one year and that too for free. The device also gets a lifetime subscription to Software Office 2024.

Specifications

The JioBook weighs 990 grams and it runs JioOS. When it comes to RAM, the device gets 4GB RAM along with 64GB storage. There is a provision for memory expansion too. Users can extend the storage memory by up to 256GB. The processor on the laptop is the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core 2.0 GHz ARM V8-A 64-bit processor. The battery backup on the JioBook 11 is up to 8 hours, claims the company. There are two colour options available for the laptop includes Grey and Blue.

The design of the JioBook is quite similar to that of the original laptop launched in 2022. It offered a plastic body with a logo of Jio on the lid. The new generation of the laptop is quite lighter than the older version. Unlike the original JioBook, which was available to government officials only, the second generation of the laptop is available for the general audience.

If you are a student who needs a decent laptop but is falling short of money, the JioBook can come to your rescue. You can use it to do your everyday activities, like reading, video streaming, note-taking, and much more.