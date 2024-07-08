Reliance Jio trashes its base Rs 149 and Rs 179 plan, what’s next

Reliance Jio has now trashed the base Rs 149 as well as Rs 179 plan for its prepaid users in India. With this rule into effect, the minimum recharge plan is now Rs 189. Well this means that the prepaid customers have to pay extra bucks to keep their mobile number active. Even after the hike, the new base plan remains affordable as compared to Airtel’s base plan. The base plan of Airtel is Rs 199.

With the implementation of Rs 189, Jio has removed Rs 149 and Rs 179. Jio has also revised many plans offered to its Indian customers. Jio had also discontinued various other long-term plans.

Details about the new recharge plan

Reliance Jio Rs 189 plan is just Rs 10 cheaper than the Rs 199 plan offered by Airtel. If you recharge the Rs 189 plan, you will get 2GB mobile data, unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS as well as Jio apps subscription.

The validity of the plan is for 28 days. Earlier the plan used to cost Rs 155. The hike of the plan is 22 percent. Jio has also revised 5G offers for its customers in India. Jio customers have to keep in mind that they will get free 5G internet if they recharge with 2GB daily data plan or more.

If you are using plans that offer below 2GB of data, you can recharge with 5G data booster plans.

