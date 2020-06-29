New Delhi: Reliance Jio continues at the top spot as the largest telecom company in terms of subscribers as it added over 62 lakh new users in February, followed by Bharti Airtel which added 9 lakh.

At the end of February, Reliance Jio had over 38.28 crore subscribers and Bharti Airtel had a subscriber base of over 32.90 crore, showed the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

State-run BSNL also added over 4.39 crore subscribers taking its total tally to nearly 11.99 crore.

On the other hand the erosion of Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base continued as it lost 34.67 lakh subscribers bringing its total base down to 32.55 crore.

“Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) increased from 1,156.44 million (115.64 crore) at the end of Jan-20 to 1,160.59 million (116.05 crore) at the end of Feb-20, thereby registering a monthly increase rate of 0.36 per cent,” said the TRAI statement.

However, wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 64.45 crore at the end of January to 64.32 crore at the end of February and wireless subscription in rural areas increased from 51.19 crore at the end of January to 51.73 crore at the end of February.

Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.20 per cent and 1.06 per cent respectively, it said.

(Inputs from IANS)