New Delhi: India’s most popular telecom company Reliance Jio is planning to sell 5G smartphone for Rs 2,500-3,000 a unit in the coming future, said a company official. With this phone, the company will target 20-30 crore mobile phone users who use 2G connection at present.

A company official said on the condition of anonymity that Jio will launch the device for less than Rs 5,000. When the sales increase, it can be priced in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000. However, Reliance Jio has not given any official response in this regard.

At 43rd Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani had said that to make India free of 2G connections and emphasised on the need to provide the 350 million Indians (currently using 2G feature phone) an affordable smartphone, at a time when India stands is going to enter the 5G era soon.

The company is also working on its own 5G network equipment and has asked the Department of Telecom to allocate it spectrum for testing before exporting these products. The government is yet to pay any attention to the request of Reliance Jio.

At present, 5G smartphones are available in India in the price range starting from Rs 27,000.However, India does not have any 5G services network as of yet.