Reliance Jio Tariff hike: New rates are applicable from July 3, Check plan details

Reliance Jio has implemented a tariff hike for users in India. The hike in the new plans is between 12.5% and 25%. The telecom service provider has made it clear that the tariff hike will be applicable from July 3 across various platforms. The price hike is applicable for prepaid as well as postpaid users in India.

The affordable plan after the price hike is Rs 189. Previously the lowest plan was Rs 155 plan. This means that the lowest plan has increased by 22% under the new tariff chart. Users should however keep it in mind that the benefits of the plans remain the same. Under the latest rate chart there has been hike in 14 prepaid unlimited plans, 2 postpaid plans and 3 data add-on plans.

We have mentioned the details about the new prepaid plans below.