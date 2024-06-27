Reliance Jio Tariff hike: New rates are applicable from July 3, Check plan details

Business
By Pratyay 0
Reliance Jio Tariff hike

Reliance Jio has implemented a tariff hike for users in India. The hike in the new plans is between 12.5% and 25%. The telecom service provider has made it clear that the tariff hike will be applicable from July 3 across various platforms. The price hike is applicable for prepaid as well as postpaid users in India.

The affordable plan after the price hike is Rs 189. Previously the lowest plan was Rs 155 plan. This means that the lowest plan has increased by 22% under the new tariff chart. Users should however keep it in mind that the benefits of the plans remain the same. Under the latest rate chart there has been hike in 14 prepaid unlimited plans, 2 postpaid plans and 3 data add-on plans.

We have mentioned the details about the new prepaid plans below.

Plan Data  Validity
Rs 189 plan 2GB /day 28 days
Rs 249 plan 1GB/day 28 days
Rs 299 plan 1.5GB/day 28 days
Rs 349 plan 2GB/day 28 days
Rs 399 plan 2.5GB/day 28 days
Rs 449 plan 3GB/day 28 days
Rs 579 plan 1.5GB/day 56 days
Rs 629 plan 2GB/day 56 days
Rs 479 plan 6GB 94 days
Rs 799 plan 1.5GB/day 84 days
Rs 859 plan 2GB/day 84 days
Rs 1199 plan 3GB/day 84 days
Rs 1899 plan 24GB 336 days
Rs 3599 plan 2.5GB/day 365 days

 

Also Read: CMF Phone 1 Specifications Leaked, Pricing Expected To Start From Rs 15,999

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 5020 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.