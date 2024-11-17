Reliance Jio Rs 601 5G upgrade voucher: Know details about it

Reliance Jio is offering its prepaid customers with Rs 601 True 5G upgrade gift voucher and this can be used for yourself (apart from gifting). This voucher can be gifted to other and also be used by yourself. Well, the best thing about the plan is that it is transferrable. If gifted, the gift voucher goes straight to the My Jio account.

The Reliance Jio Rs 601 5G upgrade voucher is a upgrade plan that allows users to experience 5G on the 4G network. The telecom service provider is offering free 5G for plans that come with 2GB daily data or more. If you are using a 1.5GB daily data plan you can use the 5G upgrade vouchers in order to get 5G data.

Details about Reliance Jio Rs 601

Reliance Jio Rs 601 offers 12 different vouchers of Rs 51 that can be used for a year. The Rs 51 voucher can be activated through the MyJio app. The users can help you remain connected to the 5G network throughout the year.

The voucher can also be transferred between My Jio accounts. Well, users can not transfer the Rs 51 voucher. This Jio True 5G upgrade gift voucher can be sent to friends and relatives mentioned Jio.

How to redeem