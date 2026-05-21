Reliance Jio Rs 448 Plan: Get unlimited voice calling for 84 days

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Reliance Jio has a Rs 448 prepaid plan for the consumers that works as a voice only voucher. As Jio is India’s largest telecom operator in India, it has a large user base which means having a diverse number of subscribers with need for different type of plans.

Though, users mainly opt to recharge recharge plans that offer both data and calling benefits. Some users might have different need. For example, if someone has two SIMS then they don’t need to have data on both the numbers. However, to keep it they need a recharge plan. So, to meet users need, the telecom operator after the telecom regulatory body asked the operators to introduce pocket friendly plans for users. These type of plan can keep your services active for the long-term so that you can keep making calls, and receiving, sending SMSes.

The Rs 448 plan is not the only plan that’s offered by Jio which comes with voice only benefit and service validity. There’s also a Rs 1,748 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan with Benefits

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Reliance Jio Rs 448 plan has a service validity of 84 days and offers unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS to the users. In addition, the plan also provides add-on benefits of access to JioTV and JioAICloud storage. There is no other benefit offered with the plan.

However, there is no data bundled with the plan.

If you want data, you can always recharge with the data vouchers from Jio which start at just Rs 11. This plan is not meant for data users, but it will definitely not put any stress on your pocket.

Jio also has a Rs 1748 plan that also offers the same benefits, but its service validity is much longer – 336 days.