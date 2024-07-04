Reliance Jio removes these popular prepaid plans with OTT benefits, check details here

Reliance Jio has introduced a price hike for its prepaid plans. It is important to acknowledge that the telecom service provider has removed some of its plans. So if you want to recharge with an old plan you will be surprised to know that these plans have been discontinued. We have mentioned some plans that were quite popular with the prepaid audiences but were discontinued by Jio.

Some of the popular plans included heavy OTT benefits included in the plan. We have mentioned the plans below.

Jio Rs 3662 Plan

The Jio Rs 3662 prepaid plan offered 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Sony LIV as well as ZEE5.

Jio Rs 3226 Plan

The Jio Rs 3226 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Sony LIV.

Jio Rs 3225 Plan

The Jio Rs 3225 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get OTT benefit of ZEE5.

Jio Rs 909 Plan

The Jio Rs 909 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Sony LIV as well as ZEE5.

Jio Rs 806 Plan

The Jio Rs 806 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Sony LIV.

Jio Rs 805 Plan

The Jio Rs 805 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 84 days. Users could get OTT benefit of ZEE5.

Jio Rs 3178 Plan

The Jio Rs 3178 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 4498 Plan

The Jio Rs 4498 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get JioTV Premium and 78GB of bonus data.

Jio Rs 3227 Plan

The Jio Rs 3227 prepaid plan offered 2GB of daily data for 365 days. Users could get OTT benefit of Prime Video with this plan.

