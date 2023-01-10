Reliance Jio releases 5G in 10 more cities; Know how to activate 5G using Jio Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has released 5G network services in 10 more cities of India on Monday. Now, Jio 5G is available in ten cities of states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The ten cities are – Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, Nellore, Tirupati, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ahmednagar and Nagpur.

The Jio users in these cities with a 5G mobile phone can now get 5G services from the telco with unlimited data and 1 Gbps+ speed. Jio will send invitations to eligible users and only these customers will be able to use 5G under the Jio Welcome Offer.

With the addition of the ten new cities, Jio’s 5G services are now available in 85 cities in the country. Reliance Jio plans to deploy 5G network services throughout India by December 2023.

Reliance Jio Welcome Offer

The Jio users living in these 85 cities with a 5G support smartphone can enable 5G. However, to do that you need to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more to become eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer. Reliance Jio recently rebranded the Rs 61 plan as the ‘5G Upgrade’ option. So, prepaid plan subscribers, on plans which cost less than Rs 239, can recharge with the Rs 61 data-only voucher to become eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer.

The telecom operator has promised that customers who are extended the Welcome Offer can use the same data balance after they are connected to the 5G networks. Though, Jio also promises customers 1 Gbps+ speeds, this may not always be applicable.

Reliance Jio is deploying its 5G for customers in the 700 MHz and 3500 MHz bands. The telco also has 26 GHz spectrum under its portfolio, but that is likely going to be used for enterprise services.