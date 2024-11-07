Reliance Jio provides you with the most affordable 5G Prepaid Plan, Check the details

Reliance Jio offers some amazing offers for its Prepaid users in India. Jio is one of those telecom service provides in India that offers 5G services for its users. The telecom service provider offers good prepaid as well as postpaid services. The Reliance Jio tariff rates received a hike this year and some users shifted to BSNL. We have mentioned a plan that can be assumed to be the most affordable 5G prepaid plan.

The Reliance Jio 5G Rs 198 plan is great plan if you have a 5G smartphone. The Rs 198 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day as well as 2GB of daily data. The service validity of the plan is 14 days.

The point behind the plan must be affordability. The customers who think the 5G plans are expensive can opt for the plan. Additional benefits that are included in the plan are JioTV, JioCinema as well as JioCloud. If the data plan is exhausted, users can still access the internet but at reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

If you are a heavy data user, you can opt for an Rs 399 plan. With this plan, the users get a total mobile data of 70 GB for a validity of 28 days. The daily data that is offered in the plan is 2.5 GB/ Day. The voice calling facility in the plan is unlimited and the daily free SMS included in the plan is 100.

The other benefits that are included in the plan are JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. As the users exhaust the 2.5GB daily data they get reduced internet speed@ 64 Kbps.