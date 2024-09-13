Reliance Jio offers multiple Prepaid Plans that offer 1-year validity; which one should you opt for

Reliance Jio offers some reliable prepaid plans that can be opted by users in India. The telecom service provider had earlier hiked the tariff of its plans. The other private telecom service providers too followed the same path and hiked the plans. Jio still offers some yearly prepaid plans that can be opted for. If you planning to recharge a yearly plan, we have listed them below.

The buyers are advised to check the official website or app of Jio before recharging the plans.

Jio 3999 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 3999 plan is the most premium plan offered by the company in India. Under this plan users get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. The data offered under this plan is 2.5GB/day. This means that for 365 days we get 912.5GB. After users have exhausted the daily data plan they will get 64 kbps. The OTT subscription included in the plan are FanCode via the JioTV Mobile App, JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. Users also get unlimited 5G in the plan.

Jio 3599 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio Rs 3599 plan is the second most premium plan offered by Jio in India. Under this plan users get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. The data offered under this plan is 2.5GB/day. This means that for 365 days we get 912.5GB. After users have exhausted the daily data plan they will get 64 kbps. The OTT subscription included in the plan are JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. Users also get unlimited 5G in the plan.

Jio 1899 prepaid plan

The Jio 1899 prepaid plan gets a validity of 336 day. The benefits include unlimited voice calls, 3600 SMS, and 24GB of data for a validity of 336 days. Other subscription benefit includes JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

