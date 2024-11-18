Reliance Jio now rolls out 100GB free AI Cloud storage for its users, know details

Reliance Jio is currently rolling out the AI-Cloud Storage Welcome offer for its prepaid users in India. Under this offer Reliance Jio offers up to 100GB of AI Cloud Storage and early access to new AI features.

While addressing the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024, the Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced new Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer. They can use this free cloud space to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data.

The company aims to provide powerful and affordable cloud storage solution to Jio users with the new AI-Cloud Welcome offer. Jio is now moving towards a future where the company can make cloud data storage and data-powered AI services available to everyone everywhere.

Reliance Jio is currently sending SMS notifications to some of the Jio users initially reported telecomtalk. “As a valued family member and JioCloud user, we want you to be the first to experience the new JioCloud. Enjoy 100GB free storage, AI Memories, AI Scanner, DigiLocker and early access to new AI features,” mentioned the SMS sent to Jio Prepaid users.