Reliance Jio now offers two new Netflix subscription plans, Check other benefits

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, has quietly introduced two new prepaid plans bundled with Netflix Basic’s subscription. They have launched under the company’s “Unlimited True 5G Data” portfolio. the new plans are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799. Both the new Netflix subscription plans have a validity of 84 days.

New Jio Netflix subscription plans

The newly added Jio plans offer monthly Netflix Basic’s subscription, which is worth Rs 199. With this subscription, the users can watch all the HD content on a single device at a time. As mentioned above, the two plans come with a service period of 84 days (approximately three months).\

Jio Rs 1,299 plan benefits

The Jio Rs 1,299 plan offers 84 days validity, along with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of 5G data per day. It also offers 100 SMSes per day benefits. Along with Netflix, the plans also offer subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 1,799 benefits

With 84 days validity, the Jio Rs 1,799 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of 5G data per day and 100 SMSes per day benefits. It also includes unlimited voice calling. Apart from Netflix, Jio also offers other OTT subscriptions bundled with its prepaid plans.

Other Jio plans with OTT benefits:

Jio Rs 448 plan: This Jio plan has 28 days validity and offers 2GB 5G data/day. the OTT benefits includes, access to Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 175 plan: Sony LIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV and JioCloud at Rs 175 for 28 days with 10GB 5G data.

Jio Rs 1029 plan: Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud at Rs 1029 for 84 days with 2GB of 5G data per day.

Jio Rs 949 plan: Disney+Hotstar, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud at Rs 949 for 84 days with 2GB of 5G data per day.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Jio has over 476 million subscribers as of June 2024.

Also Read: Under 200 Reliance Jio Prepaid plans that are value for money to the users