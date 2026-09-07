Reliance Jio Mega Anniversary Offer comes with 120GB of bonus data

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Reliance Jio recently announced it’s Mega Anniversary Offer with it’s Rs 3,599 annual prepaid plan. The telecom operator is offering 120GB of additional data and JioTV Pro vouchers with the existing Rs 3,599 annual prepaid plan as part of its Mega Anniversary Offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 3,599 Prepaid Plan

As part of the Mega Anniversary Offer, the Rs 3,599 annual prepaid plan now comes with additional benefits of 120GB of bonus data and 12 JioTV Pro Pack vouchers along with the existing benefits.

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The plan has a validity of 365 days of service validity and offers 2.5GB of high-speed data per day. That means the users get a total of 912.5GB over the entire validity period of the plan. The daily high-speed data gets reduced to 64 Kbps after the limit gets exhausted.

The plan also offers unlimited 5G data availability is subject to eligible user who have a compatible 5G device, and remain within Jio’s 5G coverage area and meeting the operator’s applicable eligibility conditions.

The major anniversary-linked benefit is 120GB of additional high-speed data. Jio is offering this as 10GB of bonus data every month for 12 months when the 120GB booster benefit is added to the regular 912.5GB allowance, eligible subscribers can receive up to 1,032.5GB of high-speed data over the year.