Reliance Jio launches new Rs 329, Rs 949 and Rs 1049 Plans with OTT benefits

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has introduced new OTT (over-the-top) bundled prepaid plans for its users. The plans are priced at Rs 329, Rs 949, and Rs 1049. The telcos is bringing back the OTT plans which were removed from the site following the tariff hike.

Interestingly, among the three plan, one plan now offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Check out the new OTT plans here.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs 329 prepaid plan with 28 days of service validity, offers 1.5GB of daily data. The other benefits of the plan also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. If you are expecting 5G Welcome Offer, then you will be disappointed. But, you get additional benefit of JioSaavn Pro.

Reliance Jio Rs 949 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 949 prepaid plan from Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day along with 2GB of daily data. It has a validity of 84 days. This plan offers OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 90 days or 3 months.

Unlike the Rs 329 plan, this plan bundles the 5G Welcome Offer from Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 1049 Prepaid Plan

Same as the Rs 949 plan, Jio’s Rs 1049 plan has a service validity of 84 days. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefits bundled are SonyLIV and ZEE5 via the JioTV Mobile app. There’s also unlimited 5G offer bundled with this plan.

Apart from these, new Jio plans after the tariff hikes also includes a refreshed Rs 999 plan.

Also Read: Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic with 490 million subscriber