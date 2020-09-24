Reliance Jio launches new plan named JioPostpaid Plus for its postpaid users. The plan offers include well priced plans, international calling and roaming benefits and some free entertainment services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

This plan also offers in-flight connectivity for the very first time in the Indian airspace for international travellers.

Here are the five different tariff plans available in the JioPostpaid Plus offer.

Rs 399 plan:

This is the most affordable plan among the five new postpaid plans. This plan offers 75GB data, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB, and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and free access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

Rs 599 plan:

This plan offers 100GB data. However, unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB and will get you one additional SIM card under the JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

It also offers complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and free access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

Rs 799 plan:

The Rs 799 plan offers 150GB data with unlimited voice calls and SMS messages, rollover of unused data of up to 200GB and subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar and free access to JioSaavn, JioCinema and JioTV.

Apart from that, two additional SIM cards under Family Plan is also available.

Rs 999 plan:

With the call and messaging perks, this plan also offers offers 200GB data, rollover data of 500GB data.

Rs 1,499 plan:

This plan offers 300GB monthly data with unlimited voice calls and SMS messages and rollover of unused data of up to 500GB data.