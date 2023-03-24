Reliance Jio introduces six new prepaid plans for IPL 2023

Good news for IPL lovers who have Reliance Jio connection. Reliance Jio, which is one of the biggest telecom operator, has introduced six new recharge plans for its prepaid customers ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The IPL cricket league will be streamed on the JioCinema app this year. The users will be able to watch the game from different angles and in 4K, but all of this require a lot of data.

With the new prepaid plans of Jio, users can now watch the cricket matches without worrying about the data balance.

Out of the six newly launched plans, three come with unlimited data benefits along with voice calling and SMS benefits, while three are just data add-on vouchers. Without wasting any time, let’s check out the new plans.

Reliance Jio new plans for IPL 2023

Reliance Jio has launched three new plans with unlimited data benefits and three data add-on vouchers, which are priced at Rs 999, Rs 399, Rs 219, Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667, respectively.

The Rs 999, Rs 399, Rs 219 recharge plans offer the whole package of voice calling, data, SMS benefits to subscribers while the three data add-on vouchers which come for Rs 222, Rs 444, and Rs 667. All of these plans offer a ton of data to the customer.

The telecom operator has listed all the above mentioned new plans on the website of Reliance Jio. Customers can buy these recharge plans via the Jio website or My Jio app.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 plan

The Jio Rs 999 plan is available with 3GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day and some additional benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. It bundles a total of 40GB of bonus data for the customer. The plan is valid for 84 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan

The Rs 399 plan come with 3GB of daily data and a validity of 28 days. Additionally, subscribers will get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day and access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud with the plan. Reliance offers 6GB of bonus data for the customer with this recharge plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 219 plan

Like the above two plans, the telecom operator also offers 3GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the Rs 219 plan. But, it has a less validity period of only 14 days. Additionally, users get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud for free of cost. The plan comes with 2GB of bonus data

Reliance Jio Rs 222 plan

The Rs 222 plan offers 50GB of data and has the same validity as the consumer’s base prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan

The Rs 444 data add-on plan of Jio comes with 60 days of validity and offers 100GB of data.

Reliance Jio Rs 667 plan

The Rs 667 data add-on plan of Jio comes with 90 days of validity and offers 150GB of data.

Note that the data add-on vouchers don’t actually give a user any sort of validity, but they have to be recharged on top of a base prepaid plan.

