Reliance Jio introduces new Rs 198 Prepaid Plan for the Indian market

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan for its users in India. The new prepaid plan is the Rs 198 plan and it is quite affordable for the users. The plan has active service validity and offers users with unlimited calling facility, SMS benefit as well as daily data benefit. There are bundled apps included in the plan too.

If you are looking for an affordable plan you can opt for the Rs 198 plan. If you are wondering about the cheapest plan offered by the telecom company, it is the Rs 189 plan. There is an Rs 199 plan too for the users.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 198 Plan gets a validity of 14 days and the benefits in the plan include 100 SMS/day, 2GB daily data as well as benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. On the other hand, the Rs 199 plan offers 18 days of service validity. The benefits that are included in the plan include 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling as well as 100SMS/day. Additional apps include JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud.

If you are wondering about Rs 189 plan, we have mentioned about that too. This plan by Jio offers users with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling as well as 300 SMS. The users also get the benefit of unlimited 5G under this plan. In other words, the service validity of the cheapest plan offered in the country also offers unlimited 5G to its users.