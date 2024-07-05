Reliance Jio introduces 5G data booster plans for its users

Reliance Jio has recently changed the tariff for its users in India and the plans have gone up. Given the fact that Jio had introduced the 5G revolution in India, the plans were expected to rise in our country. All the earlier plans have received a price bump and some of the plans have been removed. Well, Jio still offers similar plans for its users in India. The 5G data boosters of the company are still present (but with a price hike).

Reliance Jio offers three 5G data booster plans and these are Rs 51, Rs 101 as well as Rs 151. However, the above-mentioned plans will not be working for Rs 479 and Rs 1899 plans.

Reliance Jio 5G data plans

Jio Rs 51 plan

The Rs 51 plan by Reliance Jio offers 5G unlimited data along with 3GB of 4G data. The validity of the plan extends same as that of the base plan of the user. If the users have a plan that offers 1.5GB data or 1GB data and have a validity of a month, this plan is quite suitable for them.

Jio Rs 101 plan

The Rs 101 plan by Reliance Jio offers 5G unlimited data along with 6GB of 4G data. The validity of the plan extends for the same time as that of the base plan of the user. If the users have a plan that offers 1.5GB data or 1GB data and have a validity of a month, this plan is quite suitable for them.

Jio Rs 151 plan

In the Jio Rs 151 plan users get 9GB of 4GB data along with unlimited 5G data on their devices. The validity of the plan is same as that of the above-mentioned plans. If you are someone who has around 3 months of plan validity, this plan is perfectly meant for you.

