Reliance Jio has now sold 135 million units of JioPhone devices

Reliance Jio is quite good when it comes to selling ‘JioPhone’ devices. The company is planning to migrate India’s 250 million 2G users (from rural areas) through its JioBharat devices to 4G based phones. Jio is also joining hands with OEMs, smartphone brands as well as US-based Qualcomm, reported ET while speaking to a senior executive of the company.

According to the data given by TRAI, Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber base was at 463.78 million in September 2024. Reliance Jio has 148 million 5G users who contributed almost 34 percent to its wireless data traffic.

Sunil Dutt, President – Devices, at Reliance Jio said, “For all smartphones, we are working very closely with all the partner brands and device manufacturers, whether they are innovating and manufacturing 5G smartphones on a standalone network. We work with Qualcomm to bring down prices and make 5G smartphones affordable for customers,” mentioned the report.

Jio 5G upgrade gift voucher

Reliance Jio is offering its prepaid customers with Rs 601 True 5G upgrade gift voucher and this can be used for yourself (apart from gifting). This voucher can be gifted to other and also be used by you. Well, the best thing about the plan is that it is transferrable. If gifted, the gift voucher goes straight to the My Jio account.

The Reliance Jio Rs 601 5G upgrade voucher is a upgrade plan that allows users to experience 5G on the 4G network. The telecom service provider is offering free 5G for plans that come with 2GB daily data or more. If you are using a 1.5GB daily data plan you can use the 5G upgrade vouchers in order to get 5G data.