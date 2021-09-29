Reliance Jio festive offer: Get 20% cashback on select prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio has announced a cashback offer for its subscribers ahead of the festive season. The telecom operator is offering up to 20 percent cashback on three of its prepaid recharge plans. However, this offer will be applicable only if the customer makes the recharge through the MyJio app or the company’s official website.

This cashback is available with Rs 249 plan, Rs 555 plan and Rs 599 plan. The operator has said that the cashback will be credited to the customer’s user account so that they can avail it in the next recharge. The recharge plans with cashback offer come with a validity of up to 84 days.

Jio Rs 249 plan

TheRs 249 plan of Jio comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan offers in 2 GB per day data, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Internet speed drops to 64Kbps after the daily data limit is reached.

Jio Rs 555 plan

Talking about the prepaid recharge plan of Rs 555, this jio pack comes with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling facility and 100 free SMS per day. It has a validity of 84 days.

Jio Rs 599 plan

The Rs 599 plan has similar benefits like the Rs 555 plan, the exception is that customers get 2GB data per day for use instead of 1.5GB data offered by the Rs 599 plan. Jio’s Rs 599 is also valid for 84 days.

All the three plans also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud etc.

The 20 percent cashback will be credited to the user’s account and users can get it by visiting the MyJio app or the Jio.com site.

Recently, the telecom company introduced a new prepaid recharge plan with 1 year Disney + Hotstar Mobile subscription. The price of these plans starts from Rs 499 and goes up to Rs 2,599.

The Rs 499 offers 3GB data per day, along with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. This plan has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 2,599 plan of Jio comes with 2GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits daily for 365 days.