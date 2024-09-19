Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer: Users can get free JioAirFiber for a year

Reliance Jio has introduced a great offer for its new and existing AirFiber customers in the country. The telecom service provider has announced the “Diwali Dhamaka” offer for JioAirFiber customers and under this they will be able to enjoy one-year of free subscription. However, there is a catch in that. We have mentioned how to avail the benefits below.

The new JioAirFiber customers can get free one-year subscription by just shopping at Reliance Digital. The users have to just make a purchase of Rs 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio. The users can purchase products like smartphones, home appliances as well as other electronics. A new AirFiber connection with the three-month Diwali plan is priced at Rs 2222.

The existing customers of JioFiber can enjoy a free year by recharging with a special three-month Diwali plan that is priced at Rs 2222.

On a successful recharge/ new connection, the customers will get 12 coupons every month which will be equal to the value of active AirFiber plan. These coupons will be valid between November 2024 and October 2025. These can be redeemed within 30 days at Reliance Digital, My Jio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores for purchasing electronic items that exceed Rs. 15,000.

