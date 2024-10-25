Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer: Get benefits worth Rs 3350, check details here

Leading telecom service provider Reliance Jio has announced Diwali Dhamaka offer for its prepaid users in India. Under this offer, the Rs 899 and Rs 3599 get benefits worth Rs 3350. The plans along with offers are available between October 25 to November 5, 2024. The offers include vouchers and discounts from EaseMyTrip, Ajio, and Swiggy.

What are the Diwali Dhamaka offers?

Ajio flat Rs 200 off on orders of Rs 999 and above.

Up to Rs 3000 off on flight/hotel booking on the EaseMyTrip platform.

Rs 150 off on Swiggy orders on minimum purchase of Rs 399 and above.

We have mentioned details for both the Rs 899 and Rs 3599 plans below.

Rs 3599 plan

The plan has a validity of 365 days and offers 2.5GB data per day. This means users get 912.5 GB total data over the period. The voice calling in the plan is unlimited while the users get 100 SMS/day. The subscriptions that are offered in the plan include JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Rs 899 plan

The plan has a validity of 90 days and offers 2GB data per day. There is additional 20GB data that is offered in the plan. This means users get 220 GB total data over the period. The voice calling in the plan is unlimited while the users get 100 SMS/day. The subscriptions that are offered in the plan include JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

